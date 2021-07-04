HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,150 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,532. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

