HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,421 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,571,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,007 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

NTRA stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

