Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.33. 323,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 169,943 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

