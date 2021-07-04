Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 1,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

