HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

HRIBF stock remained flat at $$64.05 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.32. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

