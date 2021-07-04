Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

