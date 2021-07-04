Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in KeyCorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KeyCorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KeyCorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 332,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.