Horizon Investments LLC Invests $651,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.21. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $356.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.