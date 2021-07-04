Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.27 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

