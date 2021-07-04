Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

