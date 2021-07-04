Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 86,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,823. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $343.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.