HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.70 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

