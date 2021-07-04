H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRUFF. CIBC upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

