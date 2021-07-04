Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 25,577.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,751 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Huazhu Group worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3,878.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.