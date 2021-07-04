Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $465.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.00.

HUM opened at $451.77 on Thursday. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

