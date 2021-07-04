Huobi Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.19 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.83 or 0.00030441 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $100.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.47 or 0.08054793 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

