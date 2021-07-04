i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAUCF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAUCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 24,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,885. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.