iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

IAG stock opened at C$67.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$72.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

