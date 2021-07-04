Ï„Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,062.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $14,003.91 or 0.40770158 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $33,062.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

