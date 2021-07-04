IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.07% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $57,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

