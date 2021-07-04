IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,757.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,757 ($22.96) and last traded at GBX 1,748 ($22.84), with a volume of 28618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744 ($22.79).

IMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,670.72.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

