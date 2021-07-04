Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

IRMTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

