ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

