Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

