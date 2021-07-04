Insider Buying: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Chairman Acquires $281,300.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACNB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

