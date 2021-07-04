Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $77,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

