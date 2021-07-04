Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $77,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
