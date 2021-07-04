Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £1,773.99 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 2,571 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

LON MTO opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.12. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £943.72 million and a P/E ratio of -94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

