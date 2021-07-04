Insider Buying: OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) insider Peng Tan purchased 40,000 shares of OM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,600.00 ($28,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16.

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine that is located in the Northern territory of Australia.

