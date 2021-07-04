Insider Buying: Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Insider Acquires £48,600 in Stock

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) insider Francis Small purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of £109.64 million and a P/E ratio of -51.56. Quixant Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quixant from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

