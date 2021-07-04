Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells $125,881.41 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EGHT opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

