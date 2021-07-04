Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $2,970,375.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $79.31 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

