Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 70,193 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

