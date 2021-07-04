Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in June

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,652,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 7,853,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,809. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.