Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

