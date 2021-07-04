Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
