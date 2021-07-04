Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $213,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 125,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,998. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.