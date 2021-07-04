Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.25. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 85 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.