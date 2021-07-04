Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.25. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.