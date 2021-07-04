Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.45.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
