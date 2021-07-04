Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VTA stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.98.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
