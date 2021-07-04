Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VTA stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.98.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

