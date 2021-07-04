Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Down 6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.63. 274,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,225,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a market cap of $911.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

