Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

