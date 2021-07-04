iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

