iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000.

GBF opened at $122.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

