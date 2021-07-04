iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508,802 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $135,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

