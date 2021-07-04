iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,773. iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39.

Get iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.