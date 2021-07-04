J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,917.77 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

