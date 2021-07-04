Jamf (JAMF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jamf to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58% Jamf Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

This table compares Jamf and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million -$22.77 million 420.13 Jamf Competitors $1.88 billion $329.90 million 55.80

Jamf’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jamf and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75 Jamf Competitors 2170 11403 21300 608 2.57

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jamf beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

