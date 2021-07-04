JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

