Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tata Motors Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTM. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.