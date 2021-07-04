Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

