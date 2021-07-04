Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

